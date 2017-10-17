12 people caught installing credit card skimmers on gas pumps; victims in the thousands

Twelve people were charged in a 26-count indictment for their roles in a conspiracy to install credit card skimmers on gas pumps in at least five states, including several locations in Northeast Ohio, and steal credit card account information from thousands of people.

Named in the indictment are:

Ranset Rodriguez, 40, of Miami

Yaniris Alfonso, 31, of Miami

Jose Manuel Iglesias, 51, of West New York, New Jersey.

Juan Carlos Banos, 58, of Parma, Ohio

Carlos Rodriguez Martinez, 42, of Aurora, Colorado

Lester Enrique Castaneda, 39, of Hialeah, Florida

Edelberto Hernandez, 46, of Kiowa, Colorado

Eddy Pimentel-Vila, 45, of Jersey City, New Jersey

Luis Enrique Jimenez Gonzales, 27, of Hialeah, Florida

Yonasky Rosa, 34, of Tampa

Yadian Quesada-Hernandez, 31, of Tampa

Alejandro Moises, 52, of Miami.

"This sophisticated, multistate criminal enterprise stole credit card numbers from innocent folks putting gas in their cars," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. "These individuals, now in custody, caused financial difficulties for numerous everyday citizens, and for this, they will be held accountable."

According to the indictment, the defendants conspired to install skimmers on point-of-sale terminals inside of gas pumps located in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Utah and elsewhere between August 2014 and July 2017.

Krystal Smith was a victim and she was hit hard.

"Somehow they got a hold of my credit card and drained my account of $12,000 in a matter of four days, so I pay inside. I never pay at the pump. And I keep a careful eye on my monthly statements," she said.

The defendants then re-encoded the stolen credit/debit card account information, including the actual account holders’ names, onto counterfeit credit cards, which were used to fraudulently purchase gift cards, merchandise, goods and services in Ohio and elsewhere, according to the indictment.

The defendants traveled from Florida to install the skimmers and worked together to distract gas station employees and/or obstruct their view while the skimmers were covertly installed. Skimmers were discovered on gas pumps in Rocky River, Solon, Stow, Hudson, Fairview Park, Medina, Cleveland, Canton, Cuyahoga Falls, Norton, Austintown and elsewhere, according to the indictment.

