Alyssa Milano 'Me Too' movement resonates among women in Northeast Ohio

Alyssa Milano sparked a social media movement following the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has now reached the Clevelanda area. (Source: AP Images)

If you have scrolled through any of your social media accounts, you have probably seen #metoo.

Actress Alyssa Milano started the movement in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Many posted their stories about when they were harassed or assaulted.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center says they've seen a big response in the Northeast Ohio area, because of the hashtag. They say it has encouraged people to come forward with their stories.

“Over the last seven days we have seen an increase in our hotline and our text-to-chat hotline, said Teresa Stafford with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. "People contacting us, asking about our services, after the #metoo campaign. After the last day or so our intake line, half of the calls that came in to the intake line were family members, moms saying: 'My daughter posted this on Facebook, what does this mean? Does that mean she was abused? What should I do, what should I say?'”

According to Facebook, there were more than 12 million posts, comments and reactions in less than 24 hours, and that 45 percent of users had friends who posted, #metoo.

