Counterfeit bills with Chinese markings circulating in Northeast Ohio

Painesville Police have issued a warning to local businesses this week following several reports of local businesses getting ripped off with counterfeit bills.

The money can come in any denomination, and officers are asking business owners to spread the word among their employees.

The biggest giveaway is that the bills feature Chinese markings.

Click here and receive U.S. Secret Service tips on how else to spot fake bills.

