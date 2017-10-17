Akron mother describes seeing her daughter getting accidentally shot in the head by father

A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being accidentally shot by her father.

It happened September 16th in Akron.

Jacquelin Hassoun says she'll never forget the day her daughter Nyla almost died.

"'Look mommy look' and I'm looking at her next thing you know i hear the shot and I see her drop," said Hassoun.

Last month, the 2-year-old girl's father was unloading his gun at their home on Dunbar Drive in Akron when he fired a bullet that struck her in the head.

Jacqueline says she took the toddler to Akron Children's Hospital where doctors worked to save her life.

She was severely injured.

"The bullet went through the top of her head then exited out the back of her head, it just missed certain places that would affect her mobility skills and all that," said Jacqueline.

Her father, 27-year-old Dexter Brooks, was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty in court.

Jacqueline says she doesn't believe Dexter intentionally fired the gun.

"I really believe it was an accident, my kids' father loves his kids so it's unfortunate this all happened because it's going to affect us for the rest of our lives," she said.

Since the shooting she's spent every day here at Akron Children's hospital with Nyla.

Her family started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

"I quit both my jobs, I worked 7 days a week but I've been up at this hospital since September 16. Just recently I totaled my car so it's been just been one thing after the other," she said.

But she says Nyla is recovering and she's thankful that she's alive.

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to stay focused and stay strong for my daughter because she's been fighting this whole time, so I gotta keep fighting too you know," she said.

