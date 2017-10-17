Man in viral cop beating video speaks out on Euclid officer's firing

Richard Hubbard III speaks Tuesday during a press conference at Cleveland's Rockefeller building to address his violent encounter with former Eucild cop Michael Amiott. (Source: WOIO)

Richard Hubbard III appears in an August police photo following a violent arrest by former Euclid policeman Michael Amiott. (Source: Euclid Police)

Richard Hubbard III addressed the media Tuesday night about former Euclid policeman Michael Amiott, who punched him and threw him to the ground during a controversial arrest in late August.

Amiott was suspended for 45 days for Hubbard's arrest. He appealed that punishment, but as Cleveland 19 first reported, the punishment was upheld.

"I'm still suffering emotionally, from all the trauma, all the pain," said Hubbard during Tuesday's press conference. "I'm just happy (Amiott) is off the streets."

Amiott was fired last week by Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail due to misconduct he exhibited while serving his suspension.

"During his current disciplinary suspension from the Euclid Police Department for various rule violations, my Office received further complaints regarding Amiott’s professional conduct," said Gail in a prepared statement last week. "After a review, I found Amiott to have violated additional departmental rules, including Conduct Unbecoming and Courtesy, calling into serious question his suitability as a Euclid Police Officer."

Hubbard's address was held at the Rockefeller building on West Superior in Cleveland.

