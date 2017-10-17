LeBron will suit up for season opener to face Irving, Celtics

LeBron James' streak continues.

The Cleveland Cavaliers just announced that he will play in Tuesday night's opener against Boston.

James was listed as questionable after injuring his ankle in practice on Sept. 27. He only played in one preseason game.

He participated in the team's morning shootaround, and a team spokesman said it will be a game-time decision whether he faces the Celtics.

It would have been hard to imagine James missing the first opener of his career and a chance to play against former teammate Kyrie Irving, who was traded this summer to Boston after telling Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert that he wanted out.

James and Irving had a sometimes rocky relationship during three seasons together, but they made it to three straight NBA Finals and won the title in 2016.

