Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward suffers traumatic leg injury: Graphic

Boston Celtics' small forward Gordon Hayward. (Source: AP Images) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.
Warning: The following clip is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
Hayward signed a $100 million deal with the Boston Celtics during the off-season when he was traded from the Utah Jazz.
