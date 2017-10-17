Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward suffers traumatic leg injury: Graphic

Boston Celtics' all-star forward Gordon Hayward suffered what appeared to be a season-ending leg injury during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

Warning: The following clip is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

This is a tragic way to begin the season, Gordon Hayward broke his leg on this play #NBA pic.twitter.com/EWrgvHuxc8 — Orazio Cauchi (@paxer89) October 18, 2017

Hayward signed a $100 million deal with the Boston Celtics during the off-season when he was traded from the Utah Jazz.

