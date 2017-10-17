'Jeopardy!' throws shade on Cleveland Indians, calls out World Series drought

Alex Trebek, we thought we knew you.

This evening, the longstanding game show host presented the following answer on "Jeopardy!":

"It's World Series time, with this team that lost to the Cubs now having gone the longest without a fall classic title."

Ouch, too soon.

Yes, it's true: the Cleveland Indians lost to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS last week.

According to SI.com, here are the World Series drought rankings:

1. Cleveland Indians, 69 years

2. Texas Rangers, 56 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

3. Houston Astros, 55 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

4. Milwaukee Brewers, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

5. San Diego Padres, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

6. Washington Nationals, 48 years (franchise has never won a World Series title)

7. Seattle Mariners, 40 years (franchise has never won a World Series Title)

8. Pittsburgh Pirates, 38 years

9. Baltimore Orioles, 34 years

10. Detroit Tigers, 33 years

