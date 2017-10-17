Cleveland Cavs take down Boston Celtics in season opener, 102-99

Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavs' regular season got off to a dramatic start Tuesday night when Boston Celtics' forward Gordon Hayward went down with a traumatic leg injury.

The game was neck-and-neck, especially as all-star guard Kyrie Irving lit up the boards in the fourth quarter.

However, the Eastern rival Celtics couldn't overcome LeBron James and company.

The Cavs took control at the end of the game and won 102-99.

