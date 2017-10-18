Tense game ends with LeBron and Kyrie embracing, shaking hands - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tense game ends with LeBron and Kyrie embracing, shaking hands

LeBron and Kyrie embraced after Tuesday's game (Source: AP Images) LeBron and Kyrie embraced after Tuesday's game (Source: AP Images)
The mood was tense at the start of the game between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, but it ended with a hug between the former teammates.

LeBron and Kyrie "bumped knuckles" at the start of Tuesday night's game, but there were no words exchanged between the two before tip-off.

The majority of the fans at the Q booed when Kyrie was announced for the Boston Celtics.

The fans had reason to be upset after Kyrie's abrupt request to be traded during the offseason and his recent comments which, essentially, slapped the Cleveland sports scene in the face. 

Despite the turmoil, LeBron and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers still showed respect for their former teammate after the game.

Kyrie had a chance to tie the game for the Celtics with a last-second shot, but missed the three-pointer over LeBron. Immediately after the buzzer sounded, the two stars met with their signature handshakes from past seasons and embraced each other for a moment.

After his hug with LeBron, Kyrie shook hands with Kevin Love, JR Smith, and Channing Frye.

It's still weird for many to see Kyrie in a jersey that isn't the Cavaliers, but the postgame moments drew emotional reactions on social media.

