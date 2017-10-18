Northeast Ohio funeral director sees heartbreaking impact of drug use

No one may see more clearly the impact of the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio than one local funeral director. Mark Busch, co-owner, vice president and funeral director at Busch Funeral, said he witnesses the grief and "emotional devastation" overdose deaths cause families and the community daily.

"I've been a licensed funeral director for now over 35 years and in the past three years I've seen some of the most horrific family dynamics over the course of my career directly as a result of heroin epidemic," he said. "Those of us in funeral services are really seeing the end result of this tragic crisis that really has no boundaries."

Statewide, more than 4,000 people died from drug overdoses last year.

Busch said the number of calls the funeral home gets about overdose deaths has been increasing in recent years, especially in the last year.

Busch went on to say that our community needs to join together to fight this crisis, he shared with us this website greaterthanheroin.com where different organizations come together with tools to fight heroin.

