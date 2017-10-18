Cleveland's public safety director adds interim chief animal control officer to list of duties

The city of Cleveland has named Public Safety Director Michael McGrath as interim chief animal control officer while a search is underway for a new top dog at the Cleveland Kennel.

In an email received Tuesday evening, the city stated that retired Chief Animal Control Officer John Baird was stepping back in as interim chief.

The city released a corrected statement Wednesday afternoon saying that Public Safety Director Michael McGrath has assumed the interim chief position and will have two employees split former Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison's duties until the position has been filled.

Under Interim Chief Animal Control Officer/ Public Safety Director Michael McGrath, Animal Control Officer John Baird will manage daily operations.

Baird retired as chief animal control officer in 2014, then came back on after Ed Jamison was hired to lead the division. Also assisting McGrath is Michelle Harvanek, who will be managing administration and facilities.

The city of Cleveland sayid the search for the new chief animal control officer began shortly after Ed Jamison resigned from the position over the summer.

Public records show Jamison applied for the Dallas position on June 11, 2017, just four days after the groundbreaking ceremony for Cleveland’s new kennel facility.

In a press release, the city of Dallas said Jamison began his new job today, Oct. 18 as the director of animal services for the city.

The Cleveland Kennel was recently the subject of various Cleveland 19 investigations including lack of city ordinance enforcement and the controversial euthanization of a dog named "Rocky" after it lunged at a mail carrier twice, halting mail delivery services to several residences for eight months.

Jamison avoided our calls requesting comment regarding our investigations.

The city of Cleveland denied our requests for interview access to Jamison prior to his departure multiple times.

Editor's note:The original story stated that per the city of Cleveland, John Baird was once again the chief animal control officer for the Division of Animal Care and Control. The city of Cleveland called and corrected their statement several hours after the story was published.

