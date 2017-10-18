DeShone Kizer is back, named Cleveland Browns starter for Week 7

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has named DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson made the announcement Wednesday as the team began its preparations for Sunday’s game.

Kizer started the first five games in the season, but was replaced as starter by Kevin Hogan during the Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.

On the season, he has thrown for 851 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Jackson said Monday he believed Kizer took a lot from the experience of watching from the sidelines.

“I think when you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand … the turnovers are putting the team at risk. When there is a chance, an opportunity to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, when sometimes the accuracy – you miss a ball, you throw it a little high or a little low or whatever all those things are – that it stops drives, and it doesn’t give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success.

