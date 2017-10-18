Driver pleads guilty to paralyzing woman in hit-skip accident

An Akron man pled guilty to causing an accident that paralyzed a 72-year-old woman and then fleeing the scene.

Deprise Moore, 36, crashed into Doshie Gulley's car on January 19 near East Archwood Avenue and Moore Street in Akron.

Akron police say the impact was so severe, it caused the hatchback on her Buick Rendezvous to come off.

Moore fled the scene, but then turned himself into police several weeks later.

Late Tuesday, Moore pled guilty to vehicular assault, hit skip and driving under suspension.

He will sentenced on November 14.

