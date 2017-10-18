A painful pumpkin patch warning about ticks - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A painful pumpkin patch warning about ticks

A California woman warning about ticks in the pumpkin patch. (Source: Facebook) A California woman warning about ticks in the pumpkin patch. (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A California woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall after getting a nasty bacterial infection. 

In the post Jennifer Velasquez said she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. 

Velasquez went on to include that she's not telling people to cancel the family trip to the pumpkin patch saying, "No, I'm not saying don't go to a pumpkin patch. Just be sure to cover up when you go, and do a tick check when you get home."

According to the Mayo Clinic RMSF, "...is a bacterial infection transmitted by a tick. Without prompt treatment, Rocky Mountain spotted fever can cause serious damage to internal organs, such as your kidneys and heart."

Symptoms:

  • High fever
  • Chills
  • Severe headache
  • Muscle aches
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Confusion or other neurological changes

Protections: 

  • wear long pants and sleeves when out in tall grasses, fields and trees
  • insect repellents with DEET which can repel ticks 
  • check for ticks as soon as your finished in the pumpkin patch
  • Remove a tick with tweezers. Gently grasp the tick near its head or mouth. Don't squeeze or crush the tick, but pull carefully and steadily
  • Wash area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly