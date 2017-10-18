A painful pumpkin patch warning about ticks

A California woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall after getting a nasty bacterial infection.

In the post Jennifer Velasquez said she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF) after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch.

Velasquez went on to include that she's not telling people to cancel the family trip to the pumpkin patch saying, "No, I'm not saying don't go to a pumpkin patch. Just be sure to cover up when you go, and do a tick check when you get home."

According to the Mayo Clinic RMSF, "...is a bacterial infection transmitted by a tick. Without prompt treatment, Rocky Mountain spotted fever can cause serious damage to internal organs, such as your kidneys and heart."

Symptoms:

High fever

Chills

Severe headache

Muscle aches

Nausea and vomiting

Confusion or other neurological changes

Protections:

wear long pants and sleeves when out in tall grasses, fields and trees

insect repellents with DEET which can repel ticks

check for ticks as soon as your finished in the pumpkin patch

Remove a tick with tweezers. Gently grasp the tick near its head or mouth. Don't squeeze or crush the tick, but pull carefully and steadily

Wash area with rubbing alcohol or soap and water

