Customers hold bank robber until police arrive

A 59-year-old alleged bank robber is behind bars, after two customers hold him until police arrived on scene.

Ashland police say James Terry Schreve entered the Huntington Bank at 308 Eastern Avenue around noon on Tuesday.

Schreve allegedly handed the teller a note demanding cash.

The bank employee gave Schreve the money and he left on foot.

Two customers followed Schreve outside, confronted him and eventually subdued him until officers got to the bank.

Schreve was treated at University Hospital for minor injuries before being transported to the jail.

He is charged with robbery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.