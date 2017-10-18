Skip Bayless' tweet about LeBron James after Gordon Hayward injury stirs outrage

Boston forward Gordon Hayward suffered a devastating leg injury in the NBA season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The forward fractured his ankle and leg in the first quarter of the game after going for an alley-oop.

The injury shook up players, coaches and the entire arena as people watched in silence and others prayed.

Hayward was carted off the court on a stretcher and gave a thumbs up.

Outrage soon stirred on social media after a tweet by Fox Sports TV personality Skip Bayless.

Minutes after Gordon Hayward went down with a leg injury, one-half of the sports show Undisputed tweeted about LeBron James and his legacy.

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

In full disclosure, Bayless' first tweet was about Hayward's injury.

JUST AWFUL: First quarter of first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward falls awkwardly on alley-oop, looks like badly hurts knee. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

The outrage began with Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan, followed by Rudy Gay, who called him a "clown" for the tweet.

Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face! https://t.co/1HYNPwdw7T — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 18, 2017

Others criticized Bayless for having a "sick obsession" with James.

He has a sick obsession with criticizing LeBron. Like he’s jealous or something — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 18, 2017

ESPN reported Hayward is expected to undergo MRI and CT exams Wednesday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.