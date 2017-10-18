Players, fans slam Skip Bayless for going after LeBron following - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Players, fans slam Skip Bayless for going after LeBron following Hayward injury

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play.
NBA players and fans have some choice words for Fox Sports' Skip Bayless.

Everyone is used to him taking shots at LeBron James but no one could believe it when he used Gordon Hayward's injury as a springboard. 

The Boston star forward, who signed a four-year, $128 million free agent contract this summer, dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia in the first quarter of the Cavs-Celtics season opener.

At the time, both teams and everyone inside Quicken Loans Arena felt for Hayward, Bayless included.

But the Undisputed host's compassion soon faded and he came for LeBron, once again.

At first he tweeted that injury was " just awful."

That was followed by another tweet suggesting with Gordon out, LeBron would have an easier road to the NBA Finals this year.

It didn't take long for NBA players, other athletes, fans and fellow journalists to fire back at Bayless' tasteless tweet.

ESPN reported Tuesday night that Hayward would have surgery Wednesday, but his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward would evaluate a course of action Wednesday after undergoing MRI and CT exams.

