Players, fans slam Skip Bayless for going after LeBron following Hayward injury

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) falls as Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reaches for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. Hayward broke his left ankle on a play.

NBA players and fans have some choice words for Fox Sports' Skip Bayless.

Everyone is used to him taking shots at LeBron James but no one could believe it when he used Gordon Hayward's injury as a springboard.

The Boston star forward, who signed a four-year, $128 million free agent contract this summer, dislocated his left ankle and fractured his left tibia in the first quarter of the Cavs-Celtics season opener.

At the time, both teams and everyone inside Quicken Loans Arena felt for Hayward, Bayless included.

But the Undisputed host's compassion soon faded and he came for LeBron, once again.

At first he tweeted that injury was " just awful."

JUST AWFUL: First quarter of first game as a Celtic, Gordon Hayward falls awkwardly on alley-oop, looks like badly hurts knee. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

That was followed by another tweet suggesting with Gordon out, LeBron would have an easier road to the NBA Finals this year.

If Gordon Hayward is gone, maybe for the season, LeBron's path to losing a sixth finals gets even easier. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 18, 2017

It didn't take long for NBA players, other athletes, fans and fellow journalists to fire back at Bayless' tasteless tweet.

Gordon Hayward breaks his ankle and all skip bayless can think about is Lebron ?? — Chris Reign (@iamChrisReign) October 18, 2017

You’re a clown for that tweet after a man gets hurt with a potential career ending injury! Shit bigger then basketball! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Really? You are a heartless Clown. Go paint your face! https://t.co/1HYNPwdw7T — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) October 18, 2017

I was literally counting the minutes for a Skip Bayless tweet on how easy LeBron has it with Hayward's injury. Not the time for this. https://t.co/NpMNf5iC4p — Matt Varnadoe (@MattMVarnadoe) October 18, 2017

Normal person: Man that Hayward injury was bad, wish him the best

Skip Bayless: How can I use this to injury to bash other people i hate — Adrian Bolstridge (@philosomy) October 18, 2017

ESPN reported Tuesday night that Hayward would have surgery Wednesday, but his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward would evaluate a course of action Wednesday after undergoing MRI and CT exams.

