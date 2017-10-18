Free streaming movies offered by Cuyahoga County Public Library

For those who've cut the cord and gotten rid of cable, any chance to get free streaming movies sounds like the right price.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library (CCPL) understands the changing way people are consuming media and they are changing with it.

"It’s important because we know that our customers are increasingly consuming movies and music in streaming formats," says Robert J. Rua

Assistant Marketing and Communications Director for the library. "We’re thrilled to add Kanopy to our digital collection not only because it offers a convenient streaming experience, but because the Kanopy film collection is so unique and of such high quality."

Kanopy is yet another streaming service, mainly used by libraries across the country, offering classic films, indie releases, and award-winning documentaries.

But it's not just Kanopy. The CCPL already offers free movies, music and books through Hoopla, Freegal and the Library's own digital collection.

The best part is all you need to take advantage of all the services is have a library card, and you don't have to live in Cuyahoga County to get one.

"All Ohio residents can obtain a library card to any public library system in the state. So, we only need to see that someone has an Ohio address when they apply for a card," says Hallie Rich, Communications and External Relations Director for the library.

The amount of movies each person is allowed to watch every month is enough to fill hours and hours:

Kanopy 100 movie or plays/month

Hoopla 100 movies or plays/month

Digital collection 50 movies or plays/month

Adding Kanopy to the Library's services is paid for through a grant.

"The Library pays a $2 fee to Kanopy each time a customer uses a “play credit” to stream a movie from the Kanopy collection. We allow our cardholders up to 100 play credits per month," says Rua.

If you can't get into a CCPL you can actually sign up for a card online.

"Well, we always love it when folks visit our branches, but you don’t have to physically go to a branch to sign up for library card. You can actually sign up for one of our “Opportunity Cards” on our website. An Opportunity Card gives you the ability to check out up to 3 physical items at a time, plus unlimited access to our free digital collection, which includes Kanopy, Hoopla, Freegal, eBooks, eAudibooks, eMagazines and more," says Rua.

You can sign-up here.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.