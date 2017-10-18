Elyria police looking for suspects involved in home invasions, carjacking

The Elyria Police Department believes the same group of suspects are involved in a home invasion and a carjacking. (Source WOIO)

The Elyria Police Department believes the same group of suspects are involved in a home invasion and a carjacking.

Police said the home invasion happened on Sunday on Rhode Island Drive.

Investigators said the carjacking happened in the parking lot of Bailey's Bar and Grill on River Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The police are still looking for two suspects.

"We saw the neighbor run through chasing this guy," said Elyria resident Gary Henky, who lives in the victim's neighborhood. "My doors are locked when I walk out the house, my garage door is locked."

Olivia Orient, who's thinking about buying a house in the area, was unfazed by the crimes.

"I've been hunting for a house in this area. It doesn't bother me anyway; I have a dog security," she said.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

