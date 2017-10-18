LeBron James sends 'equality' message with his shoes

LeBron James shoes worn during the season opener against the Boston Celtics, Oct. 17, 2017. (Source: Facebook)

LeBron James made noise Tuesday night when he quietly stepped onto the court at Quicken Loans Arena and it had nothing to do with his thunderous dunks.

His shoes had the word EQUALITY written in gold letters on the back of both of them.

Wednesday he posted the following quote to Facebook:

Together we will persevere through all adversity, negativity and turn it into happiness and love!#LiveLaughLove #striveforgreatness

NFL players have been protesting by kneeling during the national anthem. The protests began during the 2016 season with quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He stated he was kneeling for social injustice.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media after an August 2016 game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

On Media Day, Sept. 25, James was asked him if he'd kneel in protest during the national anthem this season.

He responded, "My voice is stronger than my knee."

Tuesday night, members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, including James, linked their arms but did not kneel during the national anthem ahead of their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

A post shared by Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.