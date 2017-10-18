Instagram user having 'extremely alarming' conversations with kids, Ohio police warn

Police officers are warning parents about an adult talking to multiple young children through Instagram.

Port Clinton School Resource Officer Richard Vance said the adult uses the screen name "cry_baby_cryyy."

The kids told Vance they first thought this person was another child, but then learned he is an adult.

Vance said he looked at the conversation history and said it was "extremely alarming."

Police are now investigating to see if any charges can be filed.

Vance added some of the parents were not even aware their child was using Instagram and is urging parents to check their children's electronic devices and social media accounts.

