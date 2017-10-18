Jim Brown jersey expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction

The jersey is part of the Robert Edward Auctions. (Source Robert Edward Auctions)

A Jim Brown Cleveland Browns game-worn jersey is expected to sell for more than $50,000.

The jersey is part of the Robert Edward Auctions, the auction is open until Oct. 29.

According to a press release the 1962-63 jersey is expected to sell between $50,000-100,000.

In the 1962 season Brown rushed for 996 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He also caught 47 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns.

The fullback was part of the 1971 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Some of the other items included in the auction:

1931 Babe Ruth autographed bat

1953 Jackie Robinson game-used bat

1958 Mickey Mantle signed jersey

1916 Babe Ruth Rookie Card

1989-989 game-worn jersey of Mario Lemieux

1947 letter from 20th Century Fox to Marilyn Monroe informing her they are not renewing her contract

