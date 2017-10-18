Brooklyn police looking for man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

Anyone with any information about the crime or the suspect is ask to call police at 216-749-1234. (Source Brooklyn Police Department)

The Brooklyn Police Department is looking for the man accused of robbing a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. on Oct 14 the woman was robbed at gunpoint while using the ATM at Huntington Bank on Ridge Road.

Investigators said the victim was using the drive-up ATM when she was approached by the suspect.

Authorities said he had a gun.

According to a press release from police the suspect forced the woman into the passenger seat of her car.

Police said the man threatened to shoot the victim if she did not give him her cellphone and money.

Investigators said the suspect told the victim to get out of her car.

Authorities said he drove away with the car, the car was found using OnStar services in an alley behind Fulton Parkway in Cleveland.

Fingerprints were recovered by police, photos of the suspect are attached to the story.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

