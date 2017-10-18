Painesville police asking for help finding 3 missing teens

Police are asking for helping finding the three missing teenagers. (Source Painesville Police Department)

The Painesville Police Department is asking for help in finding three missing teenagers.

Police said 17-year-old Tyrese Ellis was last seen on Oct. 7.

Investigators said 15-year-old Cesar Olea-Marrero and 14-year-old Karla Cervantes are believed to be in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of any of the missing teens is asked to call police at 440-392-5840 or call 911.

Police posted photos of the teens on their Facebook page.

