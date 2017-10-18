Wedding proposal goes viral after bride-to-be's hilarious reaction at Patterson Fruit Farm (VIDEO)

A man can typically anticipate a partner's reaction when he gets down on one knee.

However, Randy Wente probably got more than he bargained for when he proposed to Miranda McCallion at Patterson Fruit Farm this past Sunday.

Prior to McCallion saying the magic word -- yes -- she struck Wente in the head with an apple and tackled him.

It's a truly priceless reaction.

In just four days, the video has collected millions of views, shares and likes on Facebook.

