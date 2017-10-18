Man 'ghosts' woman after saying he found her missing dog

"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
So you're shopping for earrings online but you can't tell what they would look like on you. Are they too big? Do they hang to low? Does the color go with your skin? Do they dangle? There's an app for that, and in fact it's called Dangle AR.More >>
So you're shopping for earrings online but you can't tell what they would look like on you. Are they too big? Do they hang to low? Does the color go with your skin? Do they dangle? There's an app for that, and in fact it's called Dangle AR.More >>
The winner of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, Daniel Mesfun, is still waiting to hear if he's going to be disqualified for wearing a T-shirt that covered up his bib, or runner's number.More >>
The winner of the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, Daniel Mesfun, is still waiting to hear if he's going to be disqualified for wearing a T-shirt that covered up his bib, or runner's number.More >>
Anyone who has tried to get into, or out of, downtown around the rush hours in the past two weeks has noticed the backups are worse than normal and it can all be blame on one project.More >>
Anyone who has tried to get into, or out of, downtown around the rush hours in the past two weeks has noticed the backups are worse than normal and it can all be blame on one project.More >>
Last summer, 19-year-old Evan Currie died after he jumped into the water at Put-in-Bay to save his dog. He jumped from the dock near the family boat, never realizing the water was electrified.More >>
Last summer, 19-year-old Evan Currie died after he jumped into the water at Put-in-Bay to save his dog. He jumped from the dock near the family boat, never realizing the water was electrified.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>