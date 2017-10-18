Man 'ghosts' woman after saying he found her missing dog

Police believe the man has her dog Tiona but they can't find him because the man used a fake Facebook profile. Now they're searching for other clues. (Source WOIO)

A Shaker Heights mother is pleading for the man who has the family dog, to return him.

Rachel Bullard says her 4-year-old Yorkie, Tiona ran out of the backyard of her home in Shaker Heights on Sunday.

She and her daughter drove around looking for her but with no luck.

She started posting on local social media pages to see if anyone had seen her.

Monday evening she got a message from someone on the "Lost Dogs Ohio" Facebook page telling her someone had posted that they found a Yorkie dog.

"I'm 100% sure that's Tiona," Bullard said after looking at the photo posted.

But when she tried contacting the person who found her, he told her it wasn't her dog because he believed he found a male dog.

"In the process the person is insisting, no it can't be the same dog, it can't be the same dog, this is a boy dog," she said.

When she asked him to meet her, he never responded and then disappeared from social media

"He deleted whatever page he had and blocked me and then deleted that Facebook page as well," she said.

Rachel went to Shaker Heights Police and filed a report.

Police believe the man has her dog Tiona but they can't find him because the man used a fake Facebook profile. Now they're searching for other clues.

Rachel says this whole thing is baffling. She wonders if the person now wants to keep her dog for their own, which would break her and her daughter's heart.

"I don't know why this person has done this but I believe the person had good intentions and I don't know what happened," she said.

If you've seen Tiona, please call 216-200-1137 or Shaker Heights Police at (216) 491-1220

