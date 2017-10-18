Lakewood musician’s phone captures video, finds new friends as it falls into creek

The phone never stopped recording, footage shows fish swimming above it until Briggs was able to pick it up. (Source Facebook)

A Lakewood musician's phone fell into a creek while he was recording himself playing the guitar, the entire drop was captured on video.

Jake Briggs posted on Facebook he went hiking on Friday, he brought his guitar to shoot a video on a bridge.

While playing a song he saw his iPhone 7 slide down a pole and fall through a crack in the bridge, the phone crashed into the water.

The phone never stopped recording, footage shows fish swimming above it until Briggs was able to pick it up.

Briggs said his phone is fine and doesn't have a scratch on it.

He promised in the future he will shoot videos in a much safer manner.

