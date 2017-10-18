Michael Symon crashes Gabrielle Union 'Tonight Show' interview to dish out Mabel's BBQ

Michael Symon hit "The Tonight Show" stage last week to celebrate Gabrielle Union's recent move to Cleveland.

The celebrity chef served up a platter of Mabel's BBQ, and received a warm reaction from Union and Jimmy Fallon's crowd.

Union recently moved with husband Dwyane Wade, who joined the Cleveland Cavs earlier this month.

Mabel's BBQ is one of Symon's newest restaurants, located on East 4th, and features "Cleveland-style" barbecue using Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard, European spices and local fruitwood-smoked meats.

Symon makes his entrance at the 6:45 mark.

