Is Akron's mascot trying out for the Justice League?

Halloween is just around the corner and the University of Akron's mascot already has her costume picked out.

The school posted a video of Zippy wearing a Wonder Woman costume.

The social media post shows Halloween is Zippy's favorite holiday.

The mascot's favorite actress is Gal Gadot.

Gadot is playing Wonder Woman in Justice League, the movie comes out on Nov. 17.

There's no word yet if the Justice League will let Zippy join the team.

