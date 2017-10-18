Cleveland Heights shooting triggers lockdown of local school, library

On Wednesday, a Cleveland Heights school and library were placed on lockdown after police received a call that a teenager had been shot on Noble Road.

Cleveland Heights police rushed to the scene and found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the arm and foot, according to police chief Annette Mecklenburg.

The teen was taken to a hospital, and police canvassed the area but were unable to find the shooter.

"While officers were searching the area, Noble Road Elementary School and the Noble Road Library were placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. The lockdown has since been lifted," said Mecklenburg in a prepared statement.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe the shooting broke out during a disturbance involving several teens in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234, or the CHPD TipLine at 216-291-5010.

Callers can remain anonymous.

