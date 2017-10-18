Mega Millions 2.0: Expect bigger jackpots, better odds and higher ticket prices

There are some new updates coming to the Mega Millions lottery, namely bigger jackpots and better odds.

Soon, starting jackpots will rise from $15 to $40 million.

There will also be more lucrative second prizes, plus more chances to win $1 million prizes.

However, these changes will cost you a little -- or a lot -- depending on how much you play.

Ticket prices will jump from $1 to $2 per play.

Once the changes take effect, players will have five less regular numbers to choose from, but 10 more mega ball numbers to select from.

Players will pick five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball number from one to 25.

There's a one in 24 overall chance of winning any prize.

Chances of winning the jackpot will be one in 303 million.

