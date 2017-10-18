Cavaliers host 'Big Shots and Little Stars' for pediatric cancer survivors

More than 40 pediatric cancer patients and survivors took part in Big Shots and Little Stars at Quicken Loans Arena. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted "Big Shots and Little Stars," an annual fundraiser benefiting Flashes of Hope and The Children's Tumor Foundation at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

This is the 9th year the Cavaliers and Flashes of Hope have teamed up.

This year the Q was transformed into a Wine and Gold Wonderland for the special event. Cleveland Cavalier players took a back seat to the "Little Stars" of the night -- about 40 pediatric cancer patients and survivors.

"This is what it's about being a professional athlete. It's a great honor. These young ladies and gentlemen are the true warriors. What they deal with and go through on a daily basis is huge," said Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers center.

A couple of hours from the players means the world to the amazing survivors.

"When they come out here and do something that's genuine and to give back to the community of Cleveland it just reflects their self-worth," said Jacob, a cancer survivor.

The event included a silent auction, which included cool autographed memorabilia and top hats (to go with the Wonderland theme).

Since Flashes of Hope and the Cavs have been doing this event more than $9 million has been raised to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

What the Little Stars enjoyed was the culmination of the event and that's the inspiring and uplifting fashion show where the "Big Shots" and their "Little Stars" strut their stuff on the runway.

The catwalk was different from everyone - from break dancing to signature handshakes.

Celebrating pediatric cancer survivors & standing strong with pediatric cancer fighters. ??????#BSLS17 was incredible. @flashesofhope pic.twitter.com/ChmimA36RS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 19, 2017

