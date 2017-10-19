Police chase ends in Cleveland when car crashes into pole

A police chase involving officers from Garfield Heights and Cleveland ended after an SUV crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning.

According to Garfield Heights police, the vehicle made an illegal turn near Garfield Boulevard and Rockwood Road just before 4 a.m.

The officer attempted to pull over the SUV, but the driver sped off from police.

The short pursuit ended when the SUV crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of East 78th Street and Broadway Avenue.

Police say one of the occupants has felony warrants, but are all in custody. According to Cleveland EMS, two people from inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

