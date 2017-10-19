Burger King puts customers to the test with new anti-bullying ad

Anti-bullying campaigns and fast food ads rarely go together, but Burger King pulled off an odd advertisement PSA as part of October's National Bullying Prevention Month.

The clever commercial put real Burger King customers to the test: Are customers more likely to stand up against bullying, or speak out against unsatisfactory food?

The results are shocking.

According to the experiment, 95 percent of the customers said something about the "bullied" burger, while only 12 percent of the customers stood up for the high school student being bullied in the restaurant.

The goal of the commercial was to show how foolish it is to speak up about a beat up burger, but not for more serious issues like bullying.

According to NoBully.org, 30 percent of students worldwide are bullied each year. Click here for ways to help end bullying.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.