Have you seen the 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theories?

The "Fake Melania" conspiracy theories have some questioning whether the First Lady of the United States has a stand-in body double.

The topic was trending on social media, with many people speculating about the FLOTUS' recent appearances next to President Trump.

Speaking of FAKE, WTF is up with the Melania stand in? That's a fake dressed up posing as your wife. That's ghoulish and a dude. pic.twitter.com/6ratC3jxys — Fiji Mermaid (@FijiMermaid) October 18, 2017

@rhyse Is it me or does Melania appear to be a man in drag here with a wig and large sunglasses on. Can only assume she left trump weeks ago and he hasn’t yet found a way of saying he’s done a great job on the divorce ...I have the best divorce lawyers THE BEST . — Rhydian Williams (@Rhyddler) October 14, 2017

It is I, the real Melania, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/6NBMSF7TVV — Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 18, 2017

I'm over here staring at melania clips comparing nostrils and hairlines like pic.twitter.com/0BGSZ6kw4p — tekla (@alketrolyat) October 18, 2017

While some spread fake news about a second Melania, others dispersed the rumors.

Playing Devil's Advocate. I just made this side-by-side. It's most likely her. pic.twitter.com/lU58zwQEhq — benjamin bannister (@mrbenbannister) October 18, 2017

