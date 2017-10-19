Have you seen the 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theories? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Have you seen the 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theories?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
President Trump and FLOTUS Melania (Source: Cleveland19.com) President Trump and FLOTUS Melania (Source: Cleveland19.com)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The "Fake Melania" conspiracy theories have some questioning whether the First Lady of the United States has a stand-in body double.

The topic was trending on social media, with many people speculating about the FLOTUS' recent appearances next to President Trump.

While some spread fake news about a second Melania, others dispersed the rumors.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly