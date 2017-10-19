Lorain County man loses fingers after neighbor's pit bull attacks

A Lorain County man lost two fingers after being attacked by his neighbor's pit bull, according to a police report.

Steve Maxwell told police that he thought the dog was attacking his neighbor. The dog turned on him when he went to help.

Maxwell says the dog tore off one finger and the other had to be amputated later at MetroHealth Hospital following the Oct. 14 incident.

According to the victim, the dog owners are in the process of being evicted from the property. The owners are not staying on the property, but the dogs are.

