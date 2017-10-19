2017 fall guide to family fun in Northeast Ohio

There's plenty to do in Northeast Ohio during fall.

From the beautiful fall foliage, to apple and pumpkin harvesting, and hay rides, here's a look at family-friendly fun this season.

Some of the best apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes in the area include:

Patterson Fruit Farm - Located in Geauga County, Patterson's has apple picking, a horse-drawn wagon ride, a corn maze, and more.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark - The Lake County Metropark in Kirtland is a popular park with a large corn maze, hay rides, and more.

Kiraly's Orchard - Visitors get to pick their own apples in Ashtabula. Other season fruits like peaches and pumpkins are also available.

Smith's Fruit Farm - Smith's is in Geneva and is open daily through December.

Heavenly Hill Farm - North Royalton's pick-your-own apple orchard and hayrides.

Eddy Fruit Farm - Eddy's in Chesterland is a family-owned orchard full of apples and season fruit.

Hillcrest Orchards - The orchard in Amherst has a corn maze and plenty of juicy apples.

Bauman Orchards - The Rittman orchard even features dwarf apple trees for the little ones to pick.

Richardson Farms - The pick-your-own apple orchard and vegetable vendor in Medina has cows, chickens, and other farm animals to visit.

Monroe's Orchard and Farm Market - The market in Hiram has fresh-picked apples available through Christmas time.

Arrowhead Orchard - The farm features apples, hay rides, corn mazes, and other activities in Paris.

Honey Haven Farm Fall Festival - The large, family-friendly farm includes horse-drawn wagons, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more.

The large, family-friendly farm includes horse-drawn wagons, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more. Mapleside Farms Pumpkin Village - Get lost in a seven-acre corn maze with a scenic hayride and other outdoor activities.

If you're looking for something a little more thrilling, Cedar Point's HalloWeekends features fun and scares Friday through Sunday. Click here for more about the Great Pumpkin Festival and Haunt at Cedar Point.

Some of the other scariest haunted houses in the area include:

Looking for the best places to see the fall foliage?

Other unique leaf-viewing options include the Holden Arboretum Canopy Walk or a hike at the Gorge Metropark waterfall in Akron.

