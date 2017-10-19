Brook Park Councilman Thomas Troyer handed 2nd guilty verdict

Brook Park Councilman Thomas Troyer has been found guilty of disorderly conduct for the second time in two years.

A more serious charge of interfering with police was d ropped in a plea deal.

Troyer was accused of entering a potentially explosive situation in Aug. 2016 and fanning the flames of a confrontation.

Police say they had to separate Troyer from a resident. Another witness said Troyer was giving orders as if he had some kind of police power. Much of the

tense situation was caught on police body cameras.

Two years ago he was charged with pushing down a tax preparation service mascot that was dressed as the Statue of Liberty after he told the person to leave due to not having a permit. He circled back some time later, saw the person hadn't left, and in a confrontation pushed the person down.

He also pleaded that case down to a disorderly conduct charge and was ordered to anger management class.

On the new conviction he was ordered to write a letter of apology to police. It will become part of a pre-sentence investigation at his sentencing in November.

