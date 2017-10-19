Dozens show up to protest 'hate speech' on Cleveland State's campus

Nearly 100 people showed up to protest hate speech going on at Cleveland State University.

After hearing a short speech, the group marched from the courtyard to the president's office.

Last week, two posters showed up on campus promoting white supremacy and told LGBTQ+ people to kill themselves.

In addition to hosting an open forum on campus Wednesday, CSU president Ronald Berkman issued an email that the school is committed to upholding the first amendment, even with regard to the controversial posters.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.