Armed robbery at Walgreens; suspect search underway

Police in Euclid are searching for armed robber.

On Oct. 16, at 2 a.m., the Walgreens store on Lake Shore Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

He is described as a slim black male, in his late teens to early 20's, 6' tall and was wearing an arm sling. The suspect acted as if he had a firearm inside of the arm sling.

No one was injured and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

