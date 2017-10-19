74-year-old man carjacked in Willoughby Hills parking lot

Police are looking for the man who carjacked a 74-year-old man in the parking lot. (Source: WOIO)

A man parked in the Marc's lot at 28301 Chardon Road was carjacked around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the 74-year-old man was getting out of his car when he was approached by a suspect at gunpoint.

The man demanded his keys and stole his white 2017 Honda CRV with an Ohio license plate FUM 3223.

Those who frequent the area say this attack is scary.

"I guess it's just not safe for our families out here, you never know what's gonna happen. that's why you gotta live everyday like your last because you never know what's gonna happen," shopper Cierra Moore said.

Anyone with info is asked to call Willowy Hills Police at 440-942-9111.

