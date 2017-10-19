Heroin dealer gets maximum prison sentence

A heroin dealer will spend the next 16 years in prison for dealing drugs in Akron.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher also ruled Ernest Bennett, 43, is not eligible for parole and must serve the entire 16 years.

Bennett was pulled over by Akron police in November of 2015 and officers found two baggies of heroin, weighing a total of 58 grams, in the console.

Then in February of 2017, while out on bond for the 2015 incident, Akron police searched Bennett's home and found two guns, heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

In August, Bennett pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and having a weapon under disability.

"Criminals like Ernest Bennett are one of the reasons for our heroin epidemic. With the help of local police, we are doing everything we can to clean up our streets," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Margaret Scott. "These grim reapers who peddle poison in our neighborhoods are going to be caught and held accountable and serve a significant amount of time behind bars."

