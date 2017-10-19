Swensons opening location in North Olmsted

The restaurant will be located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant on Lorain Road. (Source WOIO)

The restaurant will located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant on Lorain Road. (Source: Facebook)

A Swensons will soon be opening in North Olmsted.

The restaurant will located at the former Ari's Family Restaurant on Lorain Road.

City council made the approval on Tuesday.

The Akron-based fast-food burger chain has several locations throughout the area.

The chain is best known for its signature Galley boy, a double cheeseburger with two sauces.

Back in 1999 a writer for Forbes magazine said Swensons served the best cheeseburgers.

There is no word yet when the location will open in North Olmsted.

Other Swensons locations:

West Akron

North Akron

Stow/Kent

Montrose

Seven Hills

Jackson

North Canton

