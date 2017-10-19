Report: Worker accused of grabbing teen at haunted house

Lorain Metroparks Rangers are investigating whether or not an employee at the Haunted Corn Maze grabbed a teenager.

According to the report, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The Haunted Corn Maze is located at the Equestrian Center at the Carlisle Reservation in Lagrange.

Rangers were called to the maze after Kim Whitlock said her son was grabbed by the hood of his sweatshirt by a park volunteer while he was running in and out of the maze.

According to rangers, the volunteer will not be allowed to work at the maze until the investigation is complete.

