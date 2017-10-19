Why is the Cleveland Indians logo purple?

The Indians changed their logo on social media to purple to celebrate Spirit Day. (Source Cleveland Indians)

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are taking a stand against bullying.

The Indians changed their logo on social media to purple to celebrate Spirit Day.

We're proud to support @MLB on #SpiritDay, promoting inclusion in our sport and working against youth bullying. pic.twitter.com/j26WOypRjc — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 19, 2017

The baseball team said they are promoting inclusion in the sport and working against youth bullying.

Welcome to #SpiritDay.



Team up with baseball as we stand for inclusion, and against bullying. pic.twitter.com/iYvEiOL6r6 — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2017

According to GLAAD.org Spirit Day is a means of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth.

DoSomething.org reports 3.2 million students get bullied every year.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.