Why is the Cleveland Indians logo purple?

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
The Indians changed their logo on social media to purple to celebrate Spirit Day. (Source Cleveland Indians)
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians are taking a stand against bullying. 

The Indians changed their logo on social media to purple to celebrate Spirit Day.

The baseball team said they are promoting inclusion in the sport and working against youth bullying.

According to GLAAD.org Spirit Day is a means of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth. 

DoSomething.org reports 3.2 million students get bullied every year.

