Cleveland police officer arrested for sexual battery pleads not guilty

The officer has been suspended without pay. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland police officer was arrested for sexual battery on Thursday.

Investigators said 24-year-old Maria K. Velez has been suspended without pay.

Police said Velez was hired in December of 2015, her most recent assignment was Fifth District on Basic Patrol.

Investigators said the alleged incident happened in 2015.

Authorities started investigating this case in September.

Before she became an officer Velez was a Bilingual Paraprofessional at Clark Elementary with Cleveland Metropolitan Schools in 2015.

The charges of sexual battery are a level 3 felony.

Velez was arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m.

She pled not guilty, was given a bond of $10,000 and received a no-contact order with the victim.

