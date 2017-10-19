Possible human remains found in Lorain County

According to the news release investigators thought the remains appeared to be human. (Source WOIO)

Possible human remains have been found in a wooded area of New Russia Township in Lorain County.

Deputies with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said a deer hunter spotted the remains around 1 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Investigators went to the wooded area on the 13000 block of West Road in New Russia Township, this area is the southeast side of West Road and North of Parsons Road.

Investigators do not know the identify of the remains at this time, they also do not know how long the remains have been in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 440-329-3742.

