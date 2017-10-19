Post and Beam's Halloween creations bring out the living (and the dead) in Parma

Move over Gomez and Morticia.

Larry and Sue Moran -- owners of the Post & Beam Bar & Grille in Parma -- are the real deal when it comes to bringing out the dead, and the living.

The Moran's, who opened their local haunt in 1998, have invested thousands of dollars to create otherworldly Halloween creations that are featured throughout the bar for six weeks every fall.

People come from across Northeast Ohio to catch a glimpse of the ghoulish and lifelike creatures.

Teachers even bring students to experience the dark and lurid bar setting.

The Moran's, who have been married for 48 years and used to work at the local GM plant, now canvass the country to handpick the creepiest decor they can find to keep patrons on their toes.

"We're looking 24/7," said Larry. "We used to fill our front porch with some of (the decorations), but the kids would get too scared and wouldn't come near it."

Even the staff gets in to the Halloween spirit.

"They dress up as something different every day," said Sue. "Gangsters, witches, cats, 'The Shining' twins, 'Where's Waldo,' you name it."

Right now, the horror menu features items like bat wings, eyeball shots and brain drinks.

The local bar is located at 11790 Snow Rd. -- just look for the looming rooftop spider web.

