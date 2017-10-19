Northeast Ohio leaders submit bid for Cleveland to be site of new Amazon headquarters

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced Thursday that Cleveland will vie for Amazon's new headquarters. (Source: City of Cleveland)

On Thursday, the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County joined the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP) and other local partners in submitting a bid for Cleveland to be the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, known as HQ2.

Mayor Frank Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish announced the submission in the following video:

The bid, submitted by TeamNEO and GCP on behalf of the partners, portrays the city’s and county’s economic momentum, livability, geographic advantages and other assets, according to City of Cleveland Media Relations Director Dan Williams.

“In recent days we worked with public, private and civic leaders across our community to tell the story of Cleveland’s resurgence and pursue this enormous opportunity. Our city has a palpable sense of energy and is in a position of readiness that we have never seen before,” said Jackson in a prepared statement. “Our momentum is rooted in a great and storied history. We are excited at the opportunity to tell our story in this highly competitive situation.”

More than 20 organizations and over 90 individuals from throughout the community came together to develop the pitch to present to Amazon.

“The work that has gone into our bid and the level of collaboration among our partners has been outstanding, and we are all proud to be part of it,” said Budish in a prepared statement. “Our team has been working days, nights and weekends for weeks to put together a strong bid proposal. Time and again, we have demonstrated the ability to tackle major initiatives and be agile when we see a significant opportunity. While this is an extremely competitive situation, we are confident in what Cleveland has to offer and excited at the prospect of being Amazon’s second home.”

More than 100 municipalities across North America are expected to submit bids.

HQ2 is expected to create 50,000 new jobs and at least $5 billion in construction.

The deadline to submit bids was October 19.

No date has been set for the naming of finalists.

Amazon recently announced it would open two distribution centers in Northeast Ohio, which will bring roughly 3,000 jobs to the region.

